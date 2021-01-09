Due to a limited number of shows in some areas of the country in 2020, the National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance has waived qualifying requirements for the upcoming National Championship Show scheduled for June 2021. This decision was made after careful consideration of alliance partners from various geographical areas.
“Although some of our alliance partners were able to host multiple shows during the qualifying period, many were not,” said NRSHA President Charles Pellham. “We did not want to handicap riders in certain parts of the country where qualifying shows were limited.”
Typically, a rider must show in at least three competitions hosted by an alliance partner between March 1 and Feb. 28.
“We are all hopeful that shows throughout the United States will return to a more normal schedule throughout 2021 and qualifying can return for the 2022 National Championship,” Pellham said. Riders should be plan on attending at least 3 alliance partner shows during 2021 to qualify for 2022.
The decision to waive qualification for the 2021 show was made in conjunction with AQHA’s decision to waive qualifying for the 2021 Versatility Ranch Horse World Show and Ranching Heritage Finals.
More information about NRSHA can be found at www.ranchhorse.net.
