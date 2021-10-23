The Public Lands Council recently honored individuals who have demonstrated an exceptional dedication to the industry and partnership with public lands ranchers during PLC’s 53rd annual meeting.
Colorado rancher Robbie LeValley was selected as the 2021 PLC President’s Award winner. LeValley, a fourth-generation rancher in Delta County, Colorado, was honored for her significant contributions to the public lands ranching community.
“Robbie’s skill as a rancher is matched only by her sincere love for the land, and for this way of life. She has worked to help her neighbors and support her community by improving and protecting habitat for the Gunnison Sage Grouse. Robbie’s efforts to revitalize the land through managed grazing exemplifies a science-driven approach to stewardship,” said PLC President Niels Hansen. “In addition to her conservation work and cow-calf operation, Robbie has carved out a niche in her community by marketing direct to consumers as part-owner of a local processing plant. Robbie’s pursuit of a more environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable future for her operation is remarkable. She is a credit to the industry, and I am honored to present her with this award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.