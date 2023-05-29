Dry conditions are causing a lack of grass available for livestock.

Oklahoma's multi-year drought has depleted forage options for the state's cattle inventory. (Photo by Todd Johnson, Oklahoma State University Agriculture.)

Drought throughout the southern Plains has taken its toll on Oklahoma cattle producers over the past two years. Ponds are dry, pastures are brown and cattle herds have been liquidated, especially in western Oklahoma.

Drought Monitor maps from the Oklahoma Mesonet consistently displayed a prominent drought line slashing across the state from northeast to southwest. Now that rain has fallen across much of the state this past month, weary producers wonder if a long-awaited recovery is near.

