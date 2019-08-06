The premier educational opportunity for cattlewomen in Iowa, Boots In The Barn, will be hosted by Louisa County Extension this fall. A four-meeting series covering an array of topics has been set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Sept. 18 and Oct. 2 at the Youth Center in Columbus Junction. The building is located on the Louisa County Fairgrounds at 101 Fairgrounds Road, which is just off highway 92 on the southeast side of Columbus Junction. Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Patrick Wall said attendees find the program usable and enjoyable.
“This series has been overwhelmingly popular across the state, and incredibly fun to teach,” Wall said. “Women will interact, share stories, and ask questions they wouldn’t normally ask in a male-dominated environment. We’ve had ‘graduates’ of this program call us after they successfully assisted a cow in labor!”
The first meeting will start at the beginning of the life cycle with genetics and animal selection, plus an explanation of EPDs and how to effectively use them. A segment on pasture management basics will conclude the evening. Meeting #2 will cover financial management and economic analysis of the beef enterprise, plus a local pasture walk where weed, grass and legume identification will be addressed. Meeting #3 brings in the infamous “Frosty” the cow for a hands-on calving clinic. The final meeting is actually developed as the program evolves, and will cover specific topics the participants expressed interest in learning more about.
Preregistration for this series is required because an evening meal will be served at each event. Cost is $15 per person for the whole series or $5 if paid by individual date. Women interested in attending this event should contact Samantha Jamison at the Louisa County Extension Office at 319-523-2371, ext. 203 or email jamison1@iastate.edu. For additional information on the content of the program, please contact Wall at 515-450-7665 or email patwall@iastate.edu.
