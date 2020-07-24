Last week the National Cattlemen's Beef Association launched the nationwide #BenefitsofBeef grassroots campaign and is calling on cattle producers to submit public comments in support of federal dietary guidelines that recognize beef's role in a healthy diet. This campaign is in response to the recent report released by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, which lays the groundwork for five years of federal nutrition guidance. Americans have until August 13 to submit official comments as USDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services work to finalize the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
NCBA has engaged for the past two years to ensure the guidelines are focused on nutrition and based on sound science. The recommendations in the DGAC report do recognize the importance of including red meat in a healthy diet. However, anti-meat advocates already are working to downplay the role meat plays in the guidelines.
"The science is on our side when it comes to the #BenefitsofBeef. We're now in the home stretch of this process. NCBA is calling on cattle producers to submit public comments to ensure the strong science reinforcing beef as a food for health is adequately reflected in the final 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans," said NCBA President Marty Smith.
NCBA will generate public comments by reaching out to cattle producers via email blasts, text messages, social media and earned media between now and August 13. Producers also can file comments by going to https://actnow.io/OvcMh3P.
