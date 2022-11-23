unnamed(18).jpg

The 2022 National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate were raised in Monroe, North Carolina, by NTF Chairman Ronnie Parker. Parker is a 44-year veteran of the turkey industry and serves as General Manager of Circle S Ranch. (Courtesy of National Turkey Federation.)

On Nov. 21, National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker presented the National Thanksgiving Turkey named "Chocolate" to President Joe Biden during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. "Chocolate" and his alternate, "Chip," received a formal pardon from the holiday table and will now reside at the Talley Turkey Education Unit at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This year's presentation marked an exciting milestone as NTF celebrated 75 years of this time-honored American tradition dating back to 1947.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.