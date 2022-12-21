Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Extremely cold weather is forecast for the days before Christmas, putting cattle at risk. Temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit are predicted, with the wind chill factor much lower in many parts of the Midwest and the High Plains this week.
As temperatures drop, producers need to ensure their cattle are kept safe in the harsh weather, said University of Missouri Extension state beef nutritionist Eric Bailey.
When the temperature is below the lower critical temperature, a cow in adequate body condition with a heavy winter coat will use energy to maintain body temperature, Bailey said. When wind chill dips below 19 F, cattle need extra energy to keep warm. They will eat more and need higher-quality feed to compensate for the cold.
“If cattle are still grazing stockpiled tall fescue, producers should consider feeding 0.5% of their body weight per day in supplement to provide extra energy during the extreme cold,” he said. “For a 1,200-pound beef cow, that’s 6 pounds of supplement each day. If feeding hay, put out higher-quality-than-average hay, and consider feeding the same amount of supplement as mentioned previously.”
Providing bedding or a dry place for cattle to lie down is very important in cold weather. Bulls can sustain long-term damage to fertility if forced to lie on frozen ground. Giving cattle a place to get out of the wind can also help them stay warm.
Lastly, Bailey said to keep waterers thawed as best you can. This can be difficult, especially in extreme temperatures. Mature beef cattle require up to 30 gallons of water per day.
For more information, producers can view “Caring for Cattle in Cold Weather,” a webinar hosted by University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension beef specialist Rick Rasby, at beef.unl.edu/cattleincoldweather.
Bailey said following these guidelines will help ensure the safety of cattle so they can continue to produce high-quality beef.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.