Over the past few years in Iowa, agricultural producers have faced trade wars, a global COVID-19 pandemic, derechos and hurricane-force winds, and drought-like conditions. Now many are again being impacted by avian influenza.
Poultry producers may be wondering how much more stress they can take or how they can be strong in the face of these challenges. They also may start to experience distressing thoughts and anxious feelings or responses, such as having difficulty sleeping or concentrating. Such strong reactions are common with such extreme events, said David Brown, behavioral health specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“How can Iowans maintain resilience in the face of these challenges? Fortunately, there are a number of actions people can take to restore their emotional wellbeing and increase their resilience,” Brown said.
Brown offered the following suggestions:
• Get plenty of rest and eat well-balanced meals. Relaxation exercises, such as deep breathing, meditation/prayer or practicing mindfulness, may also make it easier for a person to sleep.
• Remember other hardships you managed well during different times in your life and tap into those same skills.
• Take a break from the news and social media. All those pictures and information about bird loss can make your stress even greater.
• Make time to talk to friends, family members and coworkers. This is important, since the COVID-19 pandemic has already weakened many support outlets.
• Avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Maintain routines in the home and school as much as possible.
• Engage in fun activities, including exercise or hobbies.
• Identify what your top priorities are and make a plan that breaks down the tasks into simple steps.
Resources available for dealing with stress
In collaboration with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, two USDA grant funded publications are now available. One is Farm Stress and Mental Health: A Fact Sheet for Agricultural Advocates available at https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/16350. This eight-page publication provides resources and information for those agribusinesses supporting producers.
For more information, contact Brown at dnbrown@iastate.edu.
