According to equinediseasecc.org, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in cooperation with state departments of agriculture in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas, are investigating cases of illness and death in horses.

320936893_686313313136674_4622395654367975750_n.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Officials are warning horse owners to not feed Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622. These alfalfa cubes have been recalled by Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, Colorado, which distributes products directly to feed stores and coops in 10 states. Further distribution is possible, so it’s important to check the date codes if you have these products.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.