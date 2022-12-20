According to equinediseasecc.org, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in cooperation with state departments of agriculture in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas, are investigating cases of illness and death in horses.
Officials are warning horse owners to not feed Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522, and 111622. These alfalfa cubes have been recalled by Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, Colorado, which distributes products directly to feed stores and coops in 10 states. Further distribution is possible, so it’s important to check the date codes if you have these products.
FDA is aware of at least 98 horses in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas that showed neurologic symptoms. At least 45 of these horses have died or were euthanized due to declining health. The symptoms reported are consistent with botulism, and while further testing is underway to pinpoint the cause of the horse illnesses, horse owners and handlers should take precautions to protect human and animal health. Immediately consult a veterinarian if your horse ate this product and shows signs of neurologic illness, such as muscle tremors, difficulty eating or swallowing, difficulty standing, or collapse. For more information go to bit.ly/3VeUN70.
