Young Iowans with a passion for the pork industry are invited to apply for the 2022 Iowa Pork Producers Association Youth Leadership Team.
Applications are due Nov. 30 for interested high school seniors and college students (up to age 21, as of Jan. 1, 2022). Those who meet the requirements will then compete for three positions—Iowa Pork Queen and two Premier Pork Youth Ambassadors—during Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines in January.
Candidates will be judged on their knowledge of pork and pig production, as shown in a speech presentation, interviews, and a written test about the topics. Their previous community involvement and experience are also considered.
The female contestant with the highest score will be crowned queen, while the top remaining contestants, male or female, are named ambassadors. They each receive a $4,000 scholarship and plaque noting their award.
Throughout 2022, the IPPA Youth Leadership Team will assist with pork promotional and educational activities, from county events around Iowa to the Iowa State Fair and World Pork Expo.
The online application and details about the program can be found at https://www.iowapork.org/iowa-pork-youth-team/iowa-premier-pork-youth-ambassador-contest/.
Current members of the Youth Leadership Team are Leah Marek, Riverside; Paige Dagel, Sanborn; and Reagan Gibson, Panora.
