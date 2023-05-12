Hogs

Journal photo by Jennifer Carrico.

The mood was glum at a scheduled Zoom press conference held May 12 by the National Pork Producers Council in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling released the day before that upholds California’s Proposition 12. It prohibits the sale of pork, veal and eggs in the state from animals that don’t meet Prop 12’s “cruelty-free” standards. That will impose costs on producers who want to sell in California, which produces less than 1% of the pork it consumes.

The NPPC has been fighting Prop 12 for four years. Scott Hays, president of the board NPPC and a hog farmer from Monroe, Mo., said “We are disappointed and hoped for a different outcome.” He said the decision is contributing to “some of the most challenging conditions” for pork producers in the past 20 years. “We are resilient, we’ve been dealt blows before,” he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.