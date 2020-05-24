In the midst of COVID calamity Columbus pig farmer Bill Luckey had an idea. As fate would have it, Benny Mote, University of Nebraska-Lincoln swine Extension specialist, and Gary Sullivan, UNL associate professor of meat science, were discussing a similar idea. One serendipitous phone call later the wheels began to churn and suddenly Pork Cares Campaign was in motion.
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association and the University of Nebraska Department of Animal Science and Loeffel Meat Lab are pleased to announce the new Pork Cares initiative to connect Nebraska pork producers with the food-insecure in Nebraska.
Through Pork Cares the NPPA and UNL are helping Nebraska pork producers donate pigs to Nebraska food bank feeding programs. Directed by Meat Lab Manager Calvin Schrock, students, staff and faculty have stepped up to operate UNL’s Loeffel Meat Lab where the pork is processed and packaged. The Food Bank of Lincoln will then distribute the donated pork throughout Nebraska during this time of markedly increased demand from food banks and food pantries.
“COVID-19 has rattled the entire food supply chain impacting everyone from farm to fork according to NPPA President John Csukker. The collaboration between NPPA and UNL is a unique opportunity to put pork on the tables of Nebraska’s food insecure while finding a home for pigs that might otherwise go to waste. We are proud of Nebraska’s pork producers for stepping up to make this project possible and help those in need even as they themselves face market challenges and supply chain disruptions.”
Mote echoes those thoughts, “The Pork Cares Campaign is the epitome of the Nebraska spirit. Producers are trying to help those in need regardless of how much help they might need themselves. Pork Producers who are faced with decisions that were simply unfathomable even a few weeks ago are reaching out to help even while their own livelihoods hang in the balance. Those of us at the University that are helping with the harvest are humbled to be part of such a noble campaign to take pigs that producers were not able to get into normal market channels and process them into nutritious and delicious pork for our local food banks.”
Scott Young, executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln is fully on board with the effort. “The Food Bank thrives when we connect into win-win-win propositions. This project goes further than that. We are grateful and promise to put the products being produced to great use.”
Such a worthy project, however, is not without costs. While the pigs for Pork Cares Campaign are being donated by Nebraska pork producers there are transportation and processing costs being incurred. Pork Cares is currently seeking donations for this effort. Donations can be made by clicking on the link located at www.nepork.org or sent to Nebraska Pork Producers Association, 4435 O Street, Suite 200, Lincoln, NE 68510.
The man who started it all, Luckey wraps it up, “It’s exciting. It’s a good thing. We are doing our best to make lemonade out of lemons. We’ll do our best to keep it going and see where it takes us. Any donations for the project will be greatly appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.