The state has filed and was granted a request for a continuance in the case of a Kansas man who has been charged in a check-kiting scheme that allegedly cost banks millions of dollars.
However, the case of Tyler Gillum is still set to go to trial on Oct. 21 in federal court.
On July 10, the case against his wife, Camden Gillum, was dismissed with prejudice, which means the case will not be revisited by the court.
The couple was charged in May 2019 in federal court with carrying out a check-kiting scheme.
Ranchers who sold cattle at two sales at the now-bankrupt Plainville Livestock Commission waited almost 10 months for payment while the financial fallout from the company's bankruptcy was sorted out.
The Gillum defense team filed a motion to dismiss two charges that alleged that Gillum violated the law when he applied for a Small Business Administration Loan through Almena State Bank in fall 2016. He also obtained a line of credit during the same time frame, according to court records.
The government alleges Gillum failed to disclose the existence of a promissory note with TBK Bank in Dallas for $6,137,857.
The promissory note in question was tied to repayment of Plainville Livestock custodial account deficiency that TBK noted when it acquired account information from a bank merger with Colorado East Bank, where PLC had a USDA Packers & Stockyards custodial account.
The state has asked to continue its deadline to file a response to the motion until Aug. 21. A date for a new motion hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Sept. 8.
