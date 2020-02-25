Iowa’s Davin Perrin picked up his second consecutive and fourth overall national championship in the professional division at the 2020 Black Hills Stock Show National Sheep Shearing Championships recently in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Other champions at the national contest included: Kevin Ford, blade shearing; Leann Brimmer, wool handling; Kurtis Mooney, intermediate shearing division; and Rowdy Thompson, learner shearing division.
Finishes in the professional division looked similar to a year ago, as Perrin edged Alex Moser and Nolan Abel took third—just the way they finished in 2019. The only difference was Emily Chamelin-Hickman grabbed the fourth spot.
The national championships were part of Sheep Day at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. The day also included a working dog competition, lamb tastings and educational outreach for the American sheep industry.
The South Dakota Sheep Growers Association took time during the day to recognize Sheep Extension Field Specialist Dave Ollila with a custom rifle, as he plans to officially retire from the position. While he’ll continue to be involved in the state’s sheep industry, his absence from the extension office will be felt statewide.
