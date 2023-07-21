PLA-057-0182.jpeg

Performance Livestock Analytics provides easy-to-use software for cattle producers across the United States, Canada and other countries. (Courtesy photo.)

Performance Livestock Analytics, Osage, Iowa, a leader in data analytics solutions for livestock producers, has announced its separation from Zoetis. The newly independent PLA business is led by its original founders, Dane Kuper and Dustin Balsley, and with financial investment from Builders VC.

The strategic decision for PLA to separate from Zoetis is a result of PLA’s growth and increasing market demand for its cutting-edge digital solutions. The separation will provide PLA with increased agility and autonomy to respond to market dynamics and customer needs.

