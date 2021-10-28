Forty-four performance and genomically tested bulls averaged $3,678, Oct. 25 at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center. The Angus sale-topper brought $6,200 for longtime consignors Wiles Ridge Ranch, Willow Springs. The successful buyer was an even longer buyer at the sale, Brackenridge Brothers, El Dorado Springs., Their first bull purchase was made in 1994 at the tested bull sale when it was held at Mt. Vernon. They also paid $4,800 this sale for a bull from Clear Creek Angus, Steve and Crystal Vaughn, Springfield.
The second high selling bull at $5,600 was entered by Blue Mound Angus, Sheldon Swartzentruber, El Dorado Springs. Vernon Kropff, Buffalo was the buyer. Just below that price, at $5,500 was an Angus from DHT Angus, Cecil Huff, Ava.
The buyer was Eugene Dilbeck, Cassville.
Four SimAngus bulls were consigned by Vestlane Farms, Ed Vest, Polk. They averaged $3,225 with a co-top of $3,500. The buyers were Cupps Farms, Shell Knob and Josh Johnson, Springfield.
There was nearly a standing room only crowd with many spectators. This sale average was about $500 below the March, 2021 sale average, but there were 15 more bulls in this sale. The floor price on this sale was $2,250 and 4 bulls did not make the floor. Viewing and bidding of the sale was available and several bids were called in on Live Wire Auction.
This was the 98th bull sale conducted by the Southwest Missouri Beef Cattle Improvement Association dating back to the first in 1973. Consignors must be from the 22 counties in extreme southwest Missouri from Vernon to Laclede and south to Howell county. The association cooperates with the University of Missouri Extension field specialists in livestock for guidance on the use of performance and genomics to help educate both buyers and sellers on using objective data to make selections both on the farm and at sales.
The next sale will be March 28, 2022, at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center. For more details you may contact, sale manager Phoebe Wiles, Willow Springs 417-293-8002 or your nearest extension specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.