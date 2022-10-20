Women livestock producers are invited to the University of Missouri’s 2022 Pearls of Production program, Nov. 4 and 5, to learn about direct marketing of beef, meat products, calving difficulties and welding.
“Ladies can get hands-on experience pulling and tubing calves and wire welding, and get a look at different meat products,” said Elizabeth Picking, MU Extension livestock specialist. “This conference is always a great time because we pair hands-on learning and socializing with a great group of farm women. This year we are adding bingo with some fun prizes.”
