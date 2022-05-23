One of the first Iowa State University Extension and Outreach pasture walks of 2022 is set for June 8 in southwest Iowa. The event will be held at 1815 240th St., Shannon City, beginning at 6 p.m. The walk is for anyone interested in learning more about pasture management and cattle grazing.
ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist Chris Clark and Extension crops specialist Aaron Saeugling will discuss rotational grazing, pasture management, soil fertility and weed control. Tim Christensen, ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialist, will discuss Livestock Risk Insurance.
Chad and Francine Ide will provide a pasture tour and overview of their operation. The Ides run a beef cattle operation and also grow corn, soybeans and hay. The Ides are very committed to conservation practices, including cover crops and stream buffers, and in 2018, Chad was named the Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year.
The event begins with a light meal at 6 p.m., followed by the pasture walk. For more information, see the event flyer.
Attendance is free and open to the public, with registration requested by June 6 to help with meal preparation. To register, call ISU Extension and Outreach Union County at 641-782-8426 or email Jodi Hitz at jhitz@iastate.edu.
