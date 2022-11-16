CowsShortPasturenr.jpg

Courtesy photo.

The deadline to sign up for the 2023 Pasture, Range and Forage Insurance is Dec. 1. PRF insurance is a risk management tool that provides income to help offset the loss of forage production due to lack of precipitation.

The insurance applies to grazing pastures, rangeland, and perennial forage acres that will be hayed. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach beef specialist Beth Doran said with the Dec. 1 deadline, time is short to apply for the insurance this year.

