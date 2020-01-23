The beef bulls consigned to the 68th annual Oklahoma Panhandle State University Bull Test have completed 84 days of the 112-day performance test.
The bulls have an average daily gain of 4.26 pounds and a weight-per-day-of-age of 3.03 pounds. The test will be completed on Feb. 1, and these top-performing bulls will sell in the 68th annual Performance Tested Sale, Feb. 24.
Terry Sedlak, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, has the top gaining junior age bull with an ADG of 5.64 pounds. The bull is a son of GAR Sure Fire. Clarence Frey, Mulhall, Oklahoma, has the second place junior bull with an ADG of 5.35 pounds. The bull is a son of Spring Creeks Acclaim 7049. A Hereford bull consigned by Cody Barrington, Lawton, Oklahoma, is the third-ranked junior with an ADG of 5.31 pounds.
In the junior pen division, Sedlak’s pen of three Angus is in top place on an ADG of 4.99 pounds. Frey’s pen of five Angus is in second place with an ADG of 4.48 pounds.
A senior age Angus bull of Sedlak leads the senior bulls with an ADG of 5.62 pounds. The bull is a son of S3 Bankers Cash 849. B&M Angus, Edmond, Oklahoma, has the second-, third- and fourth-ranked senior bulls with ADG’s of 5.55, 5.46 and 5.13 pounds, respectively. Their top bull is a son of En Insight 276 and the third- and fourth-place bulls are sons of B&M Upshot 304.
In the senior pen division, B&M Angus leads the way on a pen of three sired by En Insight 276. Their ADG is 4.75 pounds. Gerald Fish, Harrah, Oklahoma, pen of four Angus bulls, three sired by B&M Crackshot 644 and one sired by B&M Crackshot 604 is in second place on an ADG of 4.67 pounds. Bob Chaffin, Davis, Oklahoma, has the third-ranked senior pen on a pen of four Angus with an ADG of 4.49 pounds. Three of the bulls are sons of BCS Power Play 24C7 and one a son of BCS Scotch Cap JR C173.
The final weigh-day is Feb. 1. Those interested in following the performance of the bulls through the test can contact Gwen Martin of OPSU’s Animal Science Department at 580-349-1500 to be placed on the mailing list to receive the performance reports and a sale catalog.
