Tera Barnhardt, veterinarian, far left, listens to Cassidy Johnston, speaker and consultant with Not Your Average Rancher, while Jean Gottenborg, owner-operator, Eagle Rock Ranch, and Sheri Glazier, registered dietician and owner of Dirt Road Dietician, LLC, wait their turn to respond during the Cattlewomen’s panel at Cattle U and Trade Show in Dodge City, Kansas, on Aug. 4. Panelists discussed beef, consumers and various other topics during the session. Holly Martin, director of communications with the American Angus Association, moderated the panel. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

 Kylene Scott

Cattlewomen took center stage during a panel session at Cattle U and Trade Show, Aug. 4, in Dodge City, Kansas.

Sheri Glazier, registered dietician and owner of Dirt Road Dietician, LLC; Jean Gottenborg, owner-operator, Eagle Rock Ranch; Cassidy Johnston, speaker and consultant with Not Your Average Rancher; and Tera Barnhardt, veterinarian; were featured during the session. Holly Martin, director of communications with the American Angus Association moderated the panel.

