Entries for the 2020 Ozark Empire Fair hay show are beginning to trickle in even though the weather has not been conducive to quality hay harvesting. The good news is the show consists of both dry hay and haylage in separate divisions. There was some excellent haylage put under plastic on the first alfalfa cutting. The show's entry deadline is still about one month away, July 20.
Entries are accepted from conventional rectangular bales, large rounds or large squares. Plastic-wrapped haylage is also accepted. The entry fee is $23 per sample. The forage must have been harvested in Missouri in 2020.
Participants must enter through their extension field specialist. The specialist or their representative actually collects the core samples from at least 10 bales. The sample is sent to Custom Lab, Monett for chemical analysis.
The OEF Show relies on Relative Forage Quality (RFQ) scores to determine placings in each class. RFQ is based on Total Digestible Nutrients and Neutral Detergent Fiber. No subjective evaluation is used.
Even though the weather hasn’t been the best, the hay show will be an educational opportunity to see just how bad or good the season has been. There could even be some pleasant surprises on quality as the abundant May–June rains have likely helped the quality.
The champions in the two divisions will be part of the display, if possible, during the Ozark Empire Fair, July 30 to Aug. 8. For details, contact Eldon Cole, field specialist in livestock, at 417-466-3102 or your nearest University of Missouri Extension Center.
