Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine hosted Kenya Cattle Feeder Association members recently. The group is interested in evaluating potential areas of training and collaboration with OSU’s beef cattle extension program.
With the help of OSU expertise, the Kenya team hopes to maximize all key beef cattle supply chains, feedlot management sciences, beef packing and processing, key enterprise resource integration information systems, commodity feed lab services, cattle diagnostic lab services, diagnostic lab infrastructure, and cattle breeding sciences.
Representing OSU were: Dr. Thomas Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture; and Dr. Karl Rich, professor and director of the Master of International Agriculture Program in the Ferguson College of Agriculture. From the College of Veterinary Medicine were Emily Cooper, assistant director of the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory; and Drs. Carlos Risco, dean; Jerry Malayer, senior associate dean of research and graduate education; Akhilesh Ramachandran, associate professor at OADDL; Jerry Saliki, director of OADDL; and Rosslyn Biggs, director of continuing education and beef cattle extension specialist.
Traveling from Kenya were Hempstone Mathenge; Dr. Janet Kariuki; Simon Kimiru; Mary Kamau; and Ambassador David Gacheru, deputy chief of mission of the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya to the United States of America.
