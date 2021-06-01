Oklahoma State University’s Rodeo Team has overcome the difficulties of training and competing in a pandemic to qualify five students for the College National Finals Rodeo in June.
The five who made the cut comprise the largest OSU contingent in several years to be sent to the CNFR, said Cody Hollingsworth, the team’s coach. The qualifying students and their events are as follows:
• Kenna McNeill, animal science student from Hobbs, New Mexico—barrel racing and goat tying.
• Lariat Larner, agricultural economics master’s student from Stephenville, Texas—goat tying.
• Cheyenne Bartling, recreation management and recreation therapy student from Sand Springs, Oklahoma—goat tying.
• Lexie Russell, animal science student from Gainesville, Texas—breakaway roping.
• Ethan Griffin, agribusiness student from Eucha, Oklahoma—team roping header.
The 2021 College National Finals Rodeo will take place June 13 to 19 in Casper, Wyoming. The Ford Wyoming Center will host about 400 of the country’s top collegiate rodeo competitors in nine events: bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping. To qualify for the finals, students must rank in the top three point totals for their event for the season.
Hollingsworth said all eyes are now on the full CNFR program of events—available online at http://cnfr.com/schedule/ through the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association—and the team is eager to head out to Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.