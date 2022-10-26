Hens,On,A,Traditional,Free,Range,Poultry,Organic,Farm,Grazing

An Oklahoma State University researcher is trying to find the cure for Necrotic enteritis, a poultry disease that causes severe intestinal lesions and costs the poultry industry $6 billion per year. (Photo by Shutterstock.)

 

An Oklahoma State University researcher is trying to find the cure for a poultry disease that costs the industry $6 billion per year.

Necrotic enteritis is a disease that causes severe intestinal lesions, growth retardation and low mortality to poultry, according to Glenn Zhang, OSU professor of animal and food sciences. Zhang said there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of the disease worldwide following the industry banning the use of antibiotics because the drugs can be passed along to people, causing an immunity to antibiotic medications.

