Oklahoma State University Regents professor emeritus Robert P. Wettemann has been named the 2020 recipient of the American Society of Animal Science L.E. Casida Award. The national honor recognizes excellence in the education of graduate and postdoctoral students to conduct research in reproductive physiology and endocrinology.
Award selection criteria included evidence by peer-reviewed publication—with students as senior authors—of basic or applied research.
Wettemann was an outstanding mentor and research leader in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences for more than 40 years, with many of his students going on to achieve great success in academia and industry, said Clint Rusk, department head. Wettemann joined the OSU animal science faculty in 1972 and quickly established himself as a premier researcher and educator. He served as major adviser for 27 master’s and 20 doctoral degree students in his 40-plus years at OSU, as well as four postdoctoral associates.
