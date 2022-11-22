The Oklahoma State University livestock judging team won high team overall at the 2022 North American International Livestock Exposition on Nov. 14.

livestock-judging-banner.jpg

OSU’s livestock judging team has earned the title of high team at six contests during its 2022 series of competition. (Photo provided by the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences.)

This fall marks the 22nd year OSU has brought home a national championship since its first win in 1925. Also in 2022, the university’s head judging coach, Parker Henley, was named Coach of the Year for the second time in two years. Henley is an assistant professor in the OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences and an OSU Extension specialist in beef seedstock management.

