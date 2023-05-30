2023-fulbright-noden-banner.jpg

Thorn bushes and trees house ticks in the country of Namibia where an Oklahoma State University researcher visited to build collaborative relationships for tick research. (Photo by OSU Agriculture.)

An Oklahoma State University researcher recently traveled to Namibia, located in southwest Africa, to establish a relationship with the University of Namibia in hopes of combating one of the world’s most problematic parasites.

“I’ve wanted to get back to Namibia ever since I arrived here,” said Bruce Noden, OSU associate professor of medical and veterinary entomology, who worked at the Polytechnic of Namibia (now the Namibia University of Science and Technology) from 2010 to 2013.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.