Osborne Industries, Osborne, Kansas, has released a new feed flow adjustment system for the company’s line of Big Wheel pig feeders. All standard dry and wet or dry nursery, wean-to-finish and 60-head finishing feeders feature the new feed flow control, making adjusting and setting feed flow fast.
The new control features a numbered positioning system that is simple to adjust and set. An added spring enables Big Wheel feeder users to make micro-adjustments to the cone height inside the feed hopper at any time, even if the hopper is full of feed. The new control readily installs on all existing feeders.
For more information see a dealer or visit www.osbornelivestockequipment.com.
