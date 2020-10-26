Osborne Industries Inc., Osborne, Kansas, has introduced a new digital weight display for its ACCU-ARM portable livestock scale. The new digital display features special programming that allows it to display animal weights within seconds and also to have a measured accuracy within 1%. Programmed with a “quick freeze” feature that holds a displayed weight until the animal being weighed is unloaded, the digital display makes the job of weighing small animals fast and easy. Settings are easily changed on the display to weigh animals in the scale or to allow direct-weighing of feed or other items up to 220 pounds. ACCU-ARM scales equipped with the all new digital display are available in an 18- or 24-inch wide platforms and all previous models of ACCU-ARM scales can be retrofitted with the new digital display. For more information, call 800-255-0316 or visit www.osbornelivestockequipment.com.
Osborne Industries introduces ACCU-ARM portable livestock scale
