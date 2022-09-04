The Oklahoma Quality Beef Network VAC-45 program will continue to host a series of certified cattle sales around the state this fall, beginning in November.
OQBN is a partnership between Oklahoma State University Extension and the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. OQBN is a network of cattlemen, educators, veterinarians, industry professionals and livestock marketers committed to providing beef cattle producers with access to value-added marketing opportunities.
“Many cow-calf producers are preparing to wean spring born calves,” said Paul Vining, OQBN coordinator. “Now is the time to order OQBN VAC-45 program ear tags.”
OQBN strives to boost communication and marketing efforts within all segments of the beef industry with goals of maintaining and improving the quality and profitability of Oklahoma cattle. Cow-calf producers who participate in the OQBN VAC-45 program receive marketing and health management certification in Oklahoma and neighboring states.
Calves enrolled in the VAC-45 program are eligible for a certified OQBN sale at any of the following sale barns on selected dates. The OQBN webpage at https://bit.ly/3e8Iv0j lists a complete sale schedule and mandatory weaning date for each sale. OQBN VAC-45 program sale locations include OKC West Livestock Market, El Reno; McAlester Union Stockyards, McAlester; Payne County Stockyards, Perkins; Woodward Livestock Auction, Woodward; Southern Plains Livestock Auction, Blackwell; and LeFlore County Livestock Auction, Wister.
Cattlemen can purchase ear tags for enrollment in the program at the OQBN VAC-45 website at https://bit.ly/3QXB8XY. Participants are asked to review all program qualifications prior to purchasing ear tags and enrolling calves to ensure all requirements are met.
For more information about OQBN, the VAC-45 program and upcoming certified sales, contact Paul Vining, OQBN coordinator, at 405-744-4268 or paul.vining@okstate.edu.
