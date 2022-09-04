OQBN Sale at Cherokee Sales Company,

Producers who wish to participate in OQBN VAC-45 can purchase the program’s cattle ear tags to initiate the enrollment process. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

 Todd Johnson

The Oklahoma Quality Beef Network VAC-45 program will continue to host a series of certified cattle sales around the state this fall, beginning in November.

OQBN is a partnership between Oklahoma State University Extension and the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. OQBN is a network of cattlemen, educators, veterinarians, industry professionals and livestock marketers committed to providing beef cattle producers with access to value-added marketing opportunities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.