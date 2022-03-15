The 70th annual Oklahoma Panhandle State University Bull Performance Test and Sale generated $147,450 on Feb. 21 in Goodwell, Oklahoma.
The 58 bulls brought an average $2,542 each. Two Angus bulls (Nos. 12-3 and 18-4) tied for the top selling bulls at $5,000 each. The bull No. 12-3 was consigned by Mike Frey, Kingfisher, Oklahoma, was sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund and was sold to Jay Payne of Leedey, Oklahoma. Al Rutledge, Stillwater, Oklahoma, consigned bull No. 18-4 and was sold to Bar 1 Cattle Inc of Turpin, Oklahoma. The bull was sired by Sydney Enhance.
For more information or a complete report of all of the bulls in performance and test sale are available by writing Jerry or Gwen Martin, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, P.O. Box. 460, Goodwell, OK 73939 or contacting them at 580-349-1500
