In the first week of oral arguments in the most eagerly awaited case of the United States Supreme Court’s fall docket, National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, the NPPC said in a statement it was hopeful it would prevail.

“This is a historic day for American farmers. National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation presented oral arguments on NPPC v. Ross before the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of California Proposition 12. As we’ve contended since 2018, one state should not be able to regulate commerce in another state and set arbitrary standards that lack any scientific, technical, or agricultural basis. NPPC presented a strong case and is confident in its arguments presented to the Supreme Court justices. We appreciate the support of the Biden administration and look forward to the court’s decision.”

