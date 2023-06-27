Bull

Animal genetics plays a crucial role in modern agriculture, enhancing food sustainability and animal adaptation to a changing climate. Over the years, animal breeders have underlined the significance of genetics in enhancing animal productivity. Preserving diverse sources of animal germplasm is crucial to maintaining genetic diversity, which provides economic sustainability and food security in the face of new diseases and climate change, and advances our knowledge of animal genetics and genomics.

The USDA Agricultural Research Service's National Animal Germplasm Program has collected and preserved more than one million samples from over 64,000 animals across the United States. These samples, dating from the late 1940s to the present, aim to maintain the genetic diversity of American livestock, providing genetic security and an improved understanding of genes that influence and control valuable animal characteristics.

