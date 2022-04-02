Every year it becomes more costly to raise top-of-the-line show animals that can compete at a high level. In response, the sponsors of the 2022 Oklahoma Youth Expo livestock show, held March 7 to 18 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, upped the ante with their financial support of these 4-H and FFA members during a record-breaking night at the Sale of Champions.
Of the over 13,000 animals exhibited during OYE, 212 market animals were selected for the Sale of Champions and a combined $1.5 million was awarded to the exhibitors through the premium sale. In addition, $400,000 was awarded to exhibitors through academic scholarships.
“We realize the time, effort and energy the young people pour into their animals, so it’s great to continue increasing the amount of funds raised for them,” said Tyler Norvell, president of the Onward Foundation. “These are the most dedicated kids, and they deserve nothing shy of the best.”
The Grand Champion Steer, a crossbred, was owned by Sadie Wynn of Newcastle, Oklahoma, and sold for $102,000 to a conglomerate of buyers, including: Bob Funk and Express Ranches, Livestock Nutrition, Bank of Western Oklahoma, McAfee and Taft, Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and Generator Superstore.
Cade Rea, a senior of Hydro Eakly FFA exhibited the Grand Champion Barrow. His hog was purchased by Westgate Marketplace, Bank of Western Oklahoma, Oklahoma Farm Bureau's Young Farmers and Ranchers, Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, the Community of Hydro and Randy Renberger for a whopping $52,500. The community of Hydro, Oklahoma, even organized a welcome home escort with emergency vehicles for Rea when he pulled into town late the evening of the grand drive.
Sayde Allen of Canute 4-H, pulled off a double win, when she exhibited both the Grand Champion Market Lamb and the Grand Champion Market Goat. Her lamb was purchased for $15,000 by a buyer group including CSTK, the OKC Fairgrounds and the State Fair of Oklahoma. Her goat was also purchased for $15,000 by McDonalds all across Oklahoma, the Diamond Hats and Bank of Western Oklahoma.
Hard work and a Lucky Penny
Every year encouraging stories float around this youth livestock show, and 2022 was no different. Tipton FFA member Caroline Gaye was in the spotlight during the Night of Stars Gilt Sale. Her Duroc, Lucky Penny, placed third overall in the Duroc show and earned the 46th slot in the sale, where the top 2% of gilts exhibited are sold to swine breeders across the country. Aside from raising an exceptional hog, this 16-year-old’s story is even more inspiring because she is a resident of the Tipton Children’s Home and saved up $500 to purchase Penny last year and prepared her for show season. This children’s home is unique as it offers residents an opportunity to join the local FFA or 4-H chapter and get involved with livestock projects.
“The Night of Stars Gilt Sale is a really good opportunity, and it’s a big opportunity just to make it and show here at OYE,” Gaye said. “To me it shows that I can do it, even if I don’t do it again next year.”
Gaye took to FFA quickly and loved the responsibility of caring for her pig and improving her showmanship skills. There is no question her determination paid off. Her gilt was purchased for $17,500 at the Night of Stars sale. Gaye said she plans to use the money to attend college to become a registered nurse. With a lot of effort, perseverance and some fortune from Lucky Penny, Gaye landed in the winner circle and inspired youth across the state to put in the work and good things will happen.
Lacey Vilhauer can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lvilhauer@hpj.com.
