Thirty youth from across Oklahoma recently competed in the 2019 Tulsa Farm Show Livestock Handling Scholarship Contest. Sponsored by American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union, the annual competition showcases the skills of young 4-H and FFA members in practical, real-life cattle handling scenarios, such as weighing for accurate dosage, vaccinating and tagging calves in a hydraulic chute. Contestants are judged on skill, accuracy and efficiency as they process the animals.
The livestock handling written exam takes place at Oklahoma State University’s Big Three Field Days. Ten teams of three students qualify for the state competition, with the top two teams from each FFA district advancing to the finals. The ten final teams are guaranteed cash scholarship awards and top-placing teams also receive prize buckles, all sponsored in part by AFR/OFU. This year’s first place team also won a Priefert Sweep System to be used by the entire FFA chapter.
The top three winners of this year’s Tulsa Farm Show Livestock Handling Scholarship Contest are first place—Morrison FFA Chapter: Laramie Coffey, Devyn Bales, Ethan Petree; second place—Cherokee FFA Chapter: Riley Hensley, Drake Williams, Treavor Green; and third place—Amber-Pocasset FFA Chapter: Pace Mittelstaedt, Blake Janssen, Kaden Ferrell.
Each year, AFR/OFU partners with Midwest Shows, Inc., and other sponsors to offer the livestock handling program. For more information on the Tulsa Farm Show Livestock Handling Scholarship Contest or other AFR/OFU-sponsored youth events, contact AFR/OFU Youth Coordinator Vanessa Wiebe at 405-218-5561 or vanessa.wiebe@afrmic.com.
