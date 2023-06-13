Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Clinton Ray Fleming of Cushing, Oklahoma was arrested on felony charges for an embezzlement scheme to steal more than $46,000. The arrest is the result of an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Cody Hyde and Brad Oliver.
The arrest is built upon a case that Fleming stole $9,550 worth of saddles and tack and sold five registered Quarter Horses valued at more than $28,500 all belonging to his former employer. The investigation revealed Fleming accepted an additional $8,620 as payment for three different registered Quarter Horses and their training, but he never delivered them. Shortly after, Fleming ceased all communication with both victims and fled the area.
Fleming was located by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hyde working on a ranch near Farmersville. Hyde and Oliver obtained consent to search the ranch and recovered $3,950 of his former employer’s tack. Fleming was taken into custody on a felony warrant. He was transported to McKinney and booked in the Collin County jail to later be extradited back to Oklahoma.
The eight horses and some tack have yet to be recovered. The missing horses include a 3-year-old sorrel mare, a dun stallion colt, another sorrel mare, a 10-year-old bay mare, two 5-year-old grey dapple mares, a 4-year-old bay roan and a 6-year-old grey mare.
TSCRA Special Rangers continue to investigate and request potential victims who believe they may have been subject to Fleming’s scheme or individuals with information about the case contact the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775 or Special Ranger Hyde at 918-315-2925.
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Payne County Sheriff Joe Harper, and the Payne County District Attorney’s office for their joint efforts in this investigation to successfully bring the case to prosecution.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.