Clinton Ray Fleming of Cushing, Oklahoma was arrested on felony charges for an embezzlement scheme to steal more than $46,000. The arrest is the result of an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Cody Hyde and Brad Oliver.

The arrest is built upon a case that Fleming stole $9,550 worth of saddles and tack and sold five registered Quarter Horses valued at more than $28,500 all belonging to his former employer. The investigation revealed Fleming accepted an additional $8,620 as payment for three different registered Quarter Horses and their training, but he never delivered them. Shortly after, Fleming ceased all communication with both victims and fled the area.

