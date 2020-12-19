Courtney Farms Tuxedo Rosamund, owned by Autumn Courtney, Chouteau, Oklahoma, was recently named winner of Division II and Overall Winner with a MCP value of $6,716.72. Eighty-one registered Jersey cows were ranked during the recent National Jersey Youth Production Contest representing 43 junior members.
To qualify, the cow must have completed the lactation between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019. Her owner must have been at least nine years of age on Jan. 1, 2019, but no older than 20 years of age, and be a Junior Member or Lifetime Member of the American Jersey Cattle Association. Finally, the Data Collection Rating for the lactation must have been 90 or higher.
All records were adjusted for age and month of calving (mature equivalent) using statistics provided by AIPL-USDA then ranked according to the lactation value using USDA multiple component prices. The qualified entries averaged 22,017―1,080―799 mature equivalent with an average MCP value of $4,911.61.
Rankings are made in two divisions. Division I includes first lactation records, provided the cow calved for the first time before 30 months of age. All other records are ranked in Division II. The cow with the highest dollar value is then declared the contest winner.
