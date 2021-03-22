While Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared Saturday, March 20, to be “Meat Out” day in the Centennial State, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt responded by standing up for the farmers and ranchers in his state by proclaiming March 21 to 26 as “Eat Meat Week.” Oklahoma State Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne Arthur announced the declaration at the Oklahoma State Fair Grounds before the Oklahoma Youth Expo Sale of Champions on March 19.
“Eat Meat Week” will coincide with National Ag Day, which will be March 23. Stitt also recorded an explanation for his “Eat Meat Week” decree, which has been circulating on social media.
“I want everyone to know that we fully support our agriculture industry here in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “The state of Colorado has turned its back on farmers and ranchers by declaring a meatless holiday on March 20. In Oklahoma, we’re proud of our farmers and ranchers and support them however we can and that’s why I’m announcing this week is 'Meat All Week.' We have the fifth most farms in the nation and beef, pork and poultry production add $18 billion dollars to our economy each year. It also supports the Oklahoma way of life for 110,000 people. So during 'Meat All Week,' let’s buy and eat protein each day to support our ag community and send a message to the nation that not only is Oklahoma open for business, but we stand behind our farmers and ranchers.”
Watch Stitt's announcement below.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
