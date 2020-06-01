The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association's 68th annual Convention and Trade Show will take place on July 24 and 25 at a new location—Marriot Tulsa Southern Hills Hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"We are excited to host our most anticipated event of the year in Tulsa," said Mike Weeks, OCA president. "We believe OCA membership will enjoy the facility and are looking forward to getting out over the summer months."
OCA Convention has long been noted for a large trade show and a great line-up of educational speakers and workshops. The most important elements of this event are the policy-making opportunities during committee meetings and the OCA General Business meeting. The culmination of the two-day event is the awards banquet where outstanding cattlemen and their accomplishments will be recognized and celebrated.
"We understand the uncertainty that many are feeling at this time. OCA staff is working with the Tulsa Southern Hills Marriot to ensure a safe event even if it means some modifications are necessary," said Weeks. "On the other hand, I know that many of us are ready to gather with fellow cattlemen, discuss industry topic, create OCA policy and see and hear about cutting edge products and techniques."
OCA Convention registration is now open. To register, visit okcattlemen.org.
The 2020 OCA Convention and Trade Show was originally set to happen in Norman, Oklahoma. The location changed due to rules of the city of Norman surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
