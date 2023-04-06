The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association is currently seeking applicants for the Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy program. Twenty applicants will be chosen to be part of CLA, class 30. Requirements to apply, the application and session dates can be found at www.okcattlemen.org. The application deadline is May 10.
“The CLA program develops OCA members, between the ages of 25 and 40, through industry exposure, education and association communication,” said Byron Yeoman, OCA President.
CLA consists of a series of four seminars designed to expose participants to leaders from all segments of the industry. The seminars provide participants the opportunity to further explore our business, gain essential information, cultivate leadership skills and network with fellow OCA members.
“The popularity of the program continues gaining momentum,” said Yeoman. “The current class that is finishing up has been outstanding just like many other classes. Our CLA program is highly respected across the nation. Several states have modeled their young leader programs after OCA’s CLA. If you want to be more involved in the OCA, stay up on current industry issues and take a leadership role in charting the course for a successful Oklahoma beef industry in the years ahead; I encourage you to apply today.”
