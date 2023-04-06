Cattle grazing on pasture

(Photo by Peggy Greb.)

The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association is currently seeking applicants for the Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy program. Twenty applicants will be chosen to be part of CLA, class 30. Requirements to apply, the application and session dates can be found at www.okcattlemen.org. The application deadline is May 10.

“The CLA program develops OCA members, between the ages of 25 and 40, through industry exposure, education and association communication,” said Byron Yeoman, OCA President.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.