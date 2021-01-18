The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation is eager to distribute more than $25,000 in scholarships to students in 2021. The scholarships are available for current college students at an Oklahoma college or university with definite plans to continue in the fall or graduating high school seniors who have an interest in the beef cattle industry.
Students can fill out one application to apply for multiple scholarships by the March 10, 2021 deadline. The electronic application can be found at okcattlemen.org. Winners will be notified in late spring to make travel arrangements for their respective award ceremonies. The first half of scholarship presentations will take place during the 69th Annual Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Convention and Trade Show in Norman, Oklahoma, with the remainder being recognized during the 37th Annual OCA Ranch Rodeo held in Guthrie, Oklahoma, at the Lazy E Arena.
Download the application at okcattlemen.org/scholarship-opportunities.
