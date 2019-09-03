The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Board of Director’s recently approved to increase the brand registration and renewal fee from $20 to $40.
According to OCA President Mike Weeks,,“There were 25 comments submitted. All comments were printed and distributed to those attending the OCA Board meeting for review.”
“It is interesting to note, that 50 new brands were registered from July 22 to Aug. 22 and those brand owners were made aware of the potential fee increase,” Weeks said.
Reasons for the brand fee increase include that the brand fee has not been modified in well over 20 years and the fixed cost expenses like postage, staffing and printing have dramatically increased in that time period.
In Oklahoma, brand registrations occur every five years—years ending in 0 and 5. The increased fee will go into effect in 2020. Current brand owners will receive renewal notices this fall to renew for 2020-2025.
