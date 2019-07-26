During the recent Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association general business meeting, Mike Weeks, Stuart, Oklahoma, was elected president. Weeks will serve a two-year term.
Weeks runs a cattle operation in southeast Oklahoma in partnership with his brother. Additionally, the brothers own a farm and ranch supply store in Stuart. Mike is married to Jeana and they have four children. Both Jeana and Mike are alums of OCA’s Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy program, highly active on the local level and very generous with their time and resources when it comes to supporting their county, state and national cattlemen’s associations. Weeks is a willing servant to the beef industry. He previously served as a Southeast District OCA director and the Southeast District OCA vice president.
“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading the organization in the next two years and helping tell the story of beef production in the state of Oklahoma to consumers not directly involved in the beef cattle industry,” said newly elected OCA President Mike Weeks.
OCA also elected Mike Armitage, Claremore, as president-elect and to be next in line to serve as OCA president. Mike Brooks, Ardmore, was elected to serve as the past president representative.
The district directors elected this year to serve a three-year term are Justin Barr, Arnett, Northwest; Cody Beach, Bristow, North Central; Matt Fullbright, Bluejacket, Northeast; Shari Holloway, Chattanooga, Southwest; Zac Pogue, Duncan, South Central; and Jim Dismukes, Checotah, Southeast.
“The OCA is membership owned and driven. I appreciate the willingness of fellow cattlemen to serve as volunteer leaders,” Weeks said. “A complete list of OCA officers and district directors can be found at okcattlemen.org.”
The OCA is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma Cattle Industry. OCA is the only voice that speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state. The OCA officers, board of directors and membership encourages you to join us in our advocacy efforts to ensure less government intervention, lower taxes and a better bottom line. For more information about OCA membership, the theft reward program or activities call 405-235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org.
