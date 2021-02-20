The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association’s Ranch Rodeo has a close relationship with the Children’s Hospital Foundation that spans 23 years and entails raising more than $553,500.
The OCA Ranch Rodeo involves 12 Oklahoma ranch teams that compete in five different events depicting real life activities that happen on the ranch. The event has affectionately been called, "Cowboys Helping Kids" because of the long-standing relationship with Children’s Hospital Foundation.
“We are thankful for the continued support from Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association over the past 23 years, said Kathy McCracken, executive director of Children’s Hospital Foundation. “These men and women have raised more than $553,500 to ensure Oklahoma’s children receive the best care possible without leaving our state.”
The OCA Ranch Rodeo donated $22,555 to CHF from the 2020 event. All funds raised in Oklahoma stay in Oklahoma.
The 37th annual OCA Ranch Rodeo will take place at the Lazy E Arena on Aug. 20 and 21, 2021.
