Twenty Oklahoma beef producers have been selected to be part of class 28 of the Cattlemen's Leadership Academy. CLA is a program of the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association targeted for beef producers ages 25 to 40 and designed to develop young OCA members through industry exposure, education and association communication.
The CLA Class 28 participants include: Stacy Beirig, Ringwood; Ryan Cantarella, Ardmore; Luke Chapman, Ardmore; Billie Coldwater, Vici; Marcus Dunn, Coyle; Christina Farris, Ft. Cobb; Brandon Fix, Adair; Landen Hendon, Newalla; Jaci Hickey, Reydon; Mark Landess, Guyman; Brian Marlin, Inola; Courtney McNeff, Stillwater; Kelli Mitchell, Afton; Stephen Morcom, Marlow; Blaine Ragan, Dacoma; Tony Rossi, Kinta; Levi Shelby, Madill; Matthew Smith, Siloam Springs; Steven Stewart, Prague; and Dillon and Kaylee Travis, Maramec.
CLA consists of a series of four seminars designed to expose participants to leaders from all segments of the industry, including: purebred, cow-calf, backgrounding, dairy, feeding, processing, retail, foodservice, animal health, marketing, finance, etc. The seminars provide participants the opportunity to further explore our business, gain essential information and network with fellow OCA members.
The CLA program is completely funded by several generous sponsors including: Oklahoma Ag Credit, Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, Merck Animal Health, The Noble Research Institute, ABS Global, ADM, Multimin USA, American Angus Association, Oklahoma Beef Council, Farm Data Services, Reproduction Enterprises Inc., Langston's Western Wear, Stuart Farm and Ranch, McKay Ford, National Livestock, Livestock Nutrition Center and BancCentral NA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.