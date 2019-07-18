Twenty Oklahoma beef producers have been selected to be part of class 27 of the Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy. CLA is a program of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association targeted for beef producers ages 25 to 40 and designed to develop young OCA members through industry exposure, education and association communication.
The CLA Class 27 participants include: Joshua Bagwell, Kingston; Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, Chickasha; Kristen Blase, Lawton; Brooks Braunagel, Ardmore; Colby Christian, Purcell; Jarrod Cole, Kingfisher; Rodney Cook, Orlando; Autumn Fuhrman, Miami; Sheri Glazier, Loyal; Tara Gray, Welch; Caitlin Hebbert, Ardmore; Michael Hodges, Quapaw; Katrina Imhoff, Sparks; Ashley Teel, Blanchard; Heather Underwood, Prague; Caitlyn Ward, Tipton; Duncan Warren, Gracemont; Alton Weathers, Hinton; Blake Wilson, Coyle and Lane Winter, Kingfisher.
“The CLA program is very valuable to our Association and the beef industry,” said Weston Givens, OCA president. “This program helps identify and develop young cattlemen willing to take a leadership role and carry out the OCA’s vision—Leadership that serves, strengthens and advocates for the Oklahoma cattle industry,” Givens said.
CLA consists of a series of four seminars designed to expose participants to leaders from all segments of the industry, including: purebred, cow-calf, backgrounding, dairy, feeding, processing, retail, foodservice, animal health, marketing, finance, etc. The seminars provide participants the opportunity to further explore our business, gain essential information and network with fellow OCA members.
“The first seminar is scheduled for Aug. 5 to 7 in Oklahoma City and the Dodge City, Kansas, area,” said Givens.
The CLA program is completely funded by several generous sponsors including: Merck Animal Health, Oklahoma Ag Credit, Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, The Noble Research Institute, ABS Global, BancFirst, American Angus Association, Neogen, Oklahoma Beef Council, Farm Data Services, Reproduction Enterprises Inc., Langston’s Western Wear, Frontier Trading, Stuart Farm and Ranch, McKay Ford, National Livestock, Livestock Nutrition Center and BancCentral NA.
