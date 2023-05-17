May is Beef Month, and an ideal time to check out the Oklahoma Beef Council’s new Oklahoma Beef Directory. This directory has more than 30 ranches on it, and more are being added all the time.
Each listing has a way to reach the ranch online, and many have websites where you can order individual beef cuts. Several ranches offer the opportunity to purchase shares of beef, such as halves and quarters, that works well when you’re looking to stock your freezer. The directory is organized by county and is at oklabeef.org. Ranchers who would like to list their ranch on the directory will also find a link to an application on the website.
