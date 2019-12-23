Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams and the Oklahoma Beef Council are going for round two with their digital marketing collaboration, which stars Adams as a beef spokesman and emphasizes beef as part of a healthy diet with essential nutrients such as protein, zinc, iron and B-complex vitamins.
Last year’s campaign shattered the backboard with its overall reach and attention. Heather Buckmaster, OBC executive director, says the campaign experienced more than 1 million video views and 20 million plus earned media impressions.
“The majority of the views were organic, meaning we did not pay for them through advertising, but were as a result of various entities sharing them,” she said.
Buckmaster says although the OBC has had great success with their classic “rancher” campaigns, which highlighted Oklahoma’s farming and ranching families, the campaign featuring the National Basketball Association star reached a new level of audience.
“It opened new media doors for us,” Buckmaster explained. “The original video was showcased on national sports shows and was highlighted by national media, even leading to a parody video.”
After a tremendous first year of the campaign and the fact that Adams’ popularity among Oklahomans only seems to grow year after year, the OBC are keeping the ball in Adams’ hands.
Year two is cooking up a masterpiece
This year the campaign is centered around the plot of a humorous, fictional cooking infomercial, Steven Adams Academy of Smashing Steaks. The academy is hosted by Adams and beef is his star ingredient. In the videos, Adams teaches his students how to prepare, grill and smash the perfect steak. In the original campaign, Adams coined the phrase “smashing steaks” and with year two, the OBC morphed it into ”If you’re not smashing steaks, you’re making misteaks.”
In this campaign, the OBC have added some supporting cast to give testimonials, which include Amy and Val Castor, well-known Oklahoma News 9 storm trackers and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
“The concept of the testimonials easily played into the idea of identifying local celebrities for the campaign,” Buckmaster explained. “We were so appreciative of the Castors and Oklahoma City Mayor Holt for stepping up to be a part of it.”
To compliment the campaign, the OBC are selling merchandise to match the faux informercial. T-shirts, car decals and coffee mugs are available now, but Buckmaster says more is on the way, including “beef” basketballs. Additionally, proceeds from the sales of all Steven Adams Academy of Smashing Steaks merchandise will be donated to the Food for Kids Program of Oklahoma and the Sports Pathway Trust of New Zealand.
Adams has turned out to be a one-in-a-million spokesperson for the OBC. The organization found a celebrity who is both locally and nationally recognized and sincerely loves beef. In fact, since the first campaign, Adams has been the sole member of the “Steven’s Steak of the Month Club.” He receives a box of his favorite Oklahoma steaks each month courtesy of the OBC.
“I think his unique background, which includes spending time growing up on a dairy farm, naturally plays into his role as a spokesperson for beef,” Buckmaster said. “He loves beef. In fact, our most unusual beef delivery for him was beef oxtail, which he and his friends were going to pressure cook.”
To learn more about the campaign or purchase merchandise, visit www.yousmashsteaks.com.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 580-748-1892 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
