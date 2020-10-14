Iowa remains the country's top pork-producing state, even as 2020 has doled out a constant barrage of changes.
Iowa pig farmers and all other essential workers in the pork industry, from truck drivers and veterinarians to processing plant workers and food retailers, have responded with resilience and creativity to the coronavirus and weather challenges that 2020 unleashed on all of us. That's why the Iowa Pork Producers Association will celebrate October Pork Month, or #Porktober20, with a renewed appreciation of not only delicious and nutritious pork, but also all the people who are part of this important food system in our state.
"Pork is the leading animal protein for consumers across the globe, but our most important consumers will always be those here at home," said IPPA President Mike Paustian. "Porktober20 is when we highlight both the people and the product. It is a celebration of real stories, real farms, and the real way people feel when they enjoy the taste of pork and the way it brings them together."
Learn more about pork and Iowa's pig farmers at www.IowaPork.org/porktober-20. There, you'll find quick and affordable pork recipes, videos of Iowans who are part of the pork industry, as well as information about the sustainability of pork production.
